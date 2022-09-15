Houston 5, Oakland 2

Oakland

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 3 2 4 16 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .225 a-Bride ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Murphy c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .253 S.Brown cf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .232 b-Pinder ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Laureano rf-cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .212 Vogt dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .168 D.Garcia 1b 4 0 1 2 0 3 .288 Thomas lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Allen ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .203

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 9 5 4 6 Peña ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .249 Díaz 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .257 Alvarez lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .297 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Tucker rf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .263 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Mancini dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .204 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .233 McCormick cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .232

Oakland 000 200 000_2 3 0 Houston 001 100 30x_5 9 0

a-flied out for Machín in the 8th. b-struck out for S.Brown in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 8. 2B_Murphy (33), Tucker (26), Alvarez (22), Mancini (5), Vázquez (1). 3B_Murphy (2). HR_Díaz (11), off Payamps. RBIs_D.Garcia 2 (15), Alvarez (85), Vázquez (6), Díaz 2 (34), Tucker (97). CS_Tucker (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Pinder, Allen 2, Laureano); Houston 5 (McCormick, Vázquez 2, Bregman, Mancini). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Thomas.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian 6 5 2 2 4 4 105 4.70 Payamps, L, 1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 3.75 Moll 0 2 1 1 0 0 8 2.91 Ruiz 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 6.92

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr. 6 2 2 2 4 11 99 2.34 S.Martinez, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.09 Smith, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.35 Neris, H, 25 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.41 Montero, S, 13-15 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.37

Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-0, Neris 1-0. HBP_Moll (Bregman). WP_McCullers Jr..

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:14. A_26,543 (41,168).

