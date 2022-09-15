Houston 5, Oakland 2

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
2
3
2
4
16
Kemp 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.233
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|4
|16
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|a-Bride ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|S.Brown cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|b-Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Laureano rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Vogt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.168
|D.Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.288
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|4
|6
|
|Peña ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Díaz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.257
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|McCormick cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Oakland
|000
|200
|000_2
|3
|0
|Houston
|001
|100
|30x_5
|9
|0
a-flied out for Machín in the 8th. b-struck out for S.Brown in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 8. 2B_Murphy (33), Tucker (26), Alvarez (22), Mancini (5), Vázquez (1). 3B_Murphy (2). HR_Díaz (11), off Payamps. RBIs_D.Garcia 2 (15), Alvarez (85), Vázquez (6), Díaz 2 (34), Tucker (97). CS_Tucker (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Pinder, Allen 2, Laureano); Houston 5 (McCormick, Vázquez 2, Bregman, Mancini). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Thomas.
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|105
|4.70
|Payamps, L, 1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|3.75
|Moll
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.91
|Ruiz
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.92
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr.
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|11
|99
|2.34
|S.Martinez, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.09
|Smith, H, 5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.35
|Neris, H, 25
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.41
|Montero, S, 13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.37
Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-0, Neris 1-0. HBP_Moll (Bregman). WP_McCullers Jr..
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:14. A_26,543 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.