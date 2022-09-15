Houston 5, Oakland 2

Oakland
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bride ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vogt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|McCormick cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Houston
|001
|100
|30x
|—
|5
LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 8. 2B_Murphy (33), Tucker (26), Alvarez (22), Mancini (5), Vázquez (1). 3B_Murphy (2). HR_Díaz (11).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Payamps L,1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Moll
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr.
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|11
|S.Martinez W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith H,5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris H,25
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero S,13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Moll (Bregman). WP_McCullers Jr..
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:14. A_26,543 (41,168).
