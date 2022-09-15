Trending:
Houston 5, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 10:52 pm
Oakland

Houston

Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 32 5 9 5
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Peña ss 5 1 1 0
Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 Díaz 2b 3 1 1 2
Bride ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 1 2 1
Murphy c 4 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0
S.Brown cf 1 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 3 1
Pinder ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Laureano rf-cf 4 1 0 0 Mancini dh 3 1 1 0
Vogt dh 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1
D.Garcia 1b 4 0 1 2 McCormick cf 3 1 0 0
Thomas lf 3 0 0 0
Allen ss 3 0 0 0
Oakland 000 200 000 2
Houston 001 100 30x 5

LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 8. 2B_Murphy (33), Tucker (26), Alvarez (22), Mancini (5), Vázquez (1). 3B_Murphy (2). HR_Díaz (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian 6 5 2 2 4 4
Payamps L,1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Moll 0 2 1 1 0 0
Ruiz 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
McCullers Jr. 6 2 2 2 4 11
S.Martinez W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Neris H,25 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Montero S,13-15 1 0 0 0 0 2

Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Moll (Bregman). WP_McCullers Jr..

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:14. A_26,543 (41,168).

