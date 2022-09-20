Trending:
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 10:11 pm
Houston

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 8 5 Totals 29 0 3 0
Altuve 2b 3 3 2 0 Aranda 2b 4 0 0 0
Hensley ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Ramírez rf 4 0 0 0
Peña ss 4 1 2 3 Franco ss 2 0 2 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 3 0 1 1 Margot cf 3 0 0 0
A.Díaz lf 3 0 0 1 Mejía c 3 0 0 0
Gurriel dh 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Diaz ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Bethancourt dh 4 0 1 0
Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 Paredes 3b 1 0 0 0
Dubón cf 4 0 1 0
Maldonado c 3 1 0 0
Houston 103 010 000 5
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0

DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Tucker (27), Diaz (1), Franco (15). HR_Peña (19). SF_A.Díaz (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier W,10-9 5 1 0 0 4 6
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Abreu 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Pressly S,29-33 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
McClanahan L,12-6 4 5 5 5 4 3
Armstrong 2 1 0 0 1 0
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1
Poche 1 1 0 0 0 1

McClanahan pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:10. A_8,992 (25,000).

