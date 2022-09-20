Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Houston
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|
|Aranda 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hensley ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Franco ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Díaz lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Diaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bethancourt dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|103
|010
|000
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Tucker (27), Diaz (1), Franco (15). HR_Peña (19). SF_A.Díaz (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier W,10-9
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Pressly S,29-33
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan L,12-6
|4
|
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Armstrong
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
McClanahan pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:10. A_8,992 (25,000).
