Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 8 5 5 6 Altuve 2b 3 3 2 0 1 1 .294 b-Hensley ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Peña ss 4 1 2 3 1 0 .249 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .262 A.Díaz lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .254 Gurriel dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 a-Diaz ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .198 Dubón cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Maldonado c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .182

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 6 12 Aranda 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Ramírez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .307 Franco ss 2 0 2 0 2 0 .269 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .290 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Bethancourt dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Paredes 3b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .219

Houston 103 010 000_5 8 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-doubled for Gurriel in the 8th. b-struck out for Altuve in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Tucker (27), Diaz (1), Franco (15). HR_Peña (19), off McClanahan. RBIs_Tucker (100), Peña 3 (53), A.Díaz (36). SF_A.Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel 2, Mancini); Tampa Bay 4 (Margot, Aranda, Bethancourt 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bregman 2. LIDP_A.Díaz, Peralta. GIDP_Maldonado.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Mancini, Altuve); Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes; Aranda, Choi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Javier, W, 10-9 5 1 0 0 4 6 90 2.77 Maton 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.68 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.07 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.60 Abreu 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 20 2.05 Pressly, S, 29-33 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.98

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, L, 12-6 4 5 5 5 4 3 80 2.36 Armstrong 2 1 0 0 1 0 29 3.55 Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.76 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 5.06 Poche 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.13

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 3-0, Armstrong 2-1. IBB_off Armstrong (Tucker).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:10. A_8,992 (25,000).

