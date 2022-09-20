Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
5
8
5
5
6
Altuve 2b
3
3
2
0
1
1
.294
a-doubled for Gurriel in the 8th. b-struck out for Altuve in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Tucker (27), Diaz (1), Franco (15). HR_Peña (19), off McClanahan. RBIs_Tucker (100), Peña 3 (53), A.Díaz (36). SF_A.Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel 2, Mancini); Tampa Bay 4 (Margot, Aranda, Bethancourt 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bregman 2. LIDP_A.Díaz, Peralta. GIDP_Maldonado.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Mancini, Altuve); Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes; Aranda, Choi).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 10-9
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|90
|2.77
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.68
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.07
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.60
|Abreu
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|2.05
|Pressly, S, 29-33
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.98
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 12-6
|4
|
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|80
|2.36
|Armstrong
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|3.55
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.76
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.06
|Poche
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.13
Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 3-0, Armstrong 2-1. IBB_off Armstrong (Tucker).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:10. A_8,992 (25,000).
