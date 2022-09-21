Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
5
10
5
1
3
Altuve 2b
2
0
1
0
0
0
.295
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|10
|
|Aranda 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Walls 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.220
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Houston
|100
|000
|031_5
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|100_2
|7
|0
LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Peña (19), Franco (16), Pinto (2). HR_Tucker (29), off Raley; Maldonado (14), off Knight; Paredes (20), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_A.Díaz 2 (38), Tucker 2 (102), Maldonado (44), Peralta (13), Paredes (45). SB_Peña (11), Arozarena (31).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Peña); Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Ramírez, Margot 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Alvarez, Franco, Peralta.
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 4-1
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|102
|2.38
|Montero, H, 21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.30
|Pressly, S, 30-34
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.91
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|83
|4.30
|Raley, L, 1-2, BS, 6-9
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|2.47
|Knight
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.00
HBP_Kluber (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:47. A_9,293 (25,000).
