Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 5 1 3 Altuve 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Dubón 2b-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Peña ss 5 2 1 0 0 1 .249 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .302 A.Díaz 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .257 Tucker rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .262 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Hensley 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 McCormick cf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .234 Maldonado c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .189

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 3 10 Aranda 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Walls 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Ramírez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .307 Franco ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Arozarena lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .266 Peralta dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .243 Margot rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Paredes 3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .220 Pinto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Siri cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .258

Houston 100 000 031_5 10 0 Tampa Bay 000 001 100_2 7 0

LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Peña (19), Franco (16), Pinto (2). HR_Tucker (29), off Raley; Maldonado (14), off Knight; Paredes (20), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_A.Díaz 2 (38), Tucker 2 (102), Maldonado (44), Peralta (13), Paredes (45). SB_Peña (11), Arozarena (31).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Peña); Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Ramírez, Margot 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Alvarez, Franco, Peralta.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr., W, 4-1 7 6 2 2 2 8 102 2.38 Montero, H, 21 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.30 Pressly, S, 30-34 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.91

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber 7 6 1 1 1 2 83 4.30 Raley, L, 1-2, BS, 6-9 1 3 3 3 0 0 14 2.47 Knight 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 5.00

HBP_Kluber (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:47. A_9,293 (25,000).

