Sports News

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 9:45 pm
Houston

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 34 2 7 2
Altuve 2b 2 0 1 0 Aranda 2b 3 0 0 0
Dubón 2b-cf 2 0 0 0 Walls 2b 1 0 0 0
Peña ss 5 2 1 0 Ramírez 1b 4 0 1 0
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Franco ss 4 1 1 0
A.Díaz 3b 4 1 2 2 Arozarena lf 4 0 2 0
Tucker rf 4 1 1 2 Peralta dh 4 0 0 1
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 0 1 0
Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 3 1 1 1
Hensley 2b 0 0 0 0 Pinto c 4 0 1 0
McCormick cf-lf 4 0 2 0 Siri cf 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 1 3 1
Houston 100 000 031 5
Tampa Bay 000 001 100 2

LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Peña (19), Franco (16), Pinto (2). HR_Tucker (29), Maldonado (14), Paredes (20). SB_Peña (11), Arozarena (31).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. W,4-1 7 6 2 2 2 8
Montero H,21 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pressly S,30-34 1 0 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Kluber 7 6 1 1 1 2
Raley L,1-2 BS,6-9 1 3 3 3 0 0
Knight 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Kluber (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:47. A_9,293 (25,000).

Sports News

