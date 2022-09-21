Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Houston
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aranda 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón 2b-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hensley 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|100
|000
|031
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Peña (19), Franco (16), Pinto (2). HR_Tucker (29), Maldonado (14), Paredes (20). SB_Peña (11), Arozarena (31).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W,4-1
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Montero H,21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly S,30-34
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Raley L,1-2 BS,6-9
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Knight
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Kluber (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:47. A_9,293 (25,000).
