Houston 6, Detroit 3

Houston
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Haase dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Clemens 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|103
|000
|200
|—
|6
|Detroit
|011
|000
|100
|—
|3
E_Báez (24). DP_Houston 2, Detroit 1. LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 3. 2B_Alvarez (21), Dubón (7), Haase (16). 3B_Baddoo (1). HR_Alvarez (33), Tucker (26), Gurriel (8), Clemens (4).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brown W,2-0
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Montero H,20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly S,27-31
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hutchison L,2-8
|5
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Lange
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chafin
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cisnero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Lange (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:52. A_13,820 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.