Sports News

Houston 6, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 9:48 pm
Houston

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 6 12 6 Totals 31 3 6 3
Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 Greene cf 3 0 1 1
Peña ss 5 0 0 0 H.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 4 3 2 1 Báez ss 4 0 1 0
McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 Carpenter rf 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 5 1 1 1 Torkelson 1b 3 1 0 0
Tucker rf 5 1 1 2 Haase dh 4 0 1 1
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 2 Clemens 3b 3 1 2 1
Díaz dh 4 0 2 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Dubón cf 4 0 2 0 Baddoo lf 3 1 1 0
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0
Houston 103 000 200 6
Detroit 011 000 100 3

E_Báez (24). DP_Houston 2, Detroit 1. LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 3. 2B_Alvarez (21), Dubón (7), Haase (16). 3B_Baddoo (1). HR_Alvarez (33), Tucker (26), Gurriel (8), Clemens (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Brown W,2-0 6 5 2 2 2 6
Neris 1 1 1 1 0 2
Montero H,20 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly S,27-31 1 0 0 0 0 3
Detroit
Hutchison L,2-8 5 1-3 9 4 4 0 2
Lange 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Chafin 1 2 2 2 1 0
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 0
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Lange (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:52. A_13,820 (41,083).

Top Stories