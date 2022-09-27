On Air: Off The Shelf
Hurricane Ian moves SC State-South Carolina game to Thursday

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:09 am
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s home game with South Carolina State has been moved up from Saturday to Thursday night due the approach of Hurricane Ian.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner announced the switch Tuesday. The approaching storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this week.

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” Tanner said in a statement.

South Carolina had spoken with the office of Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials, state and local law enforcement who routinely help at games. Tanner said he was confident they could safely host the game Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

A planned reunion of the 2010-2013 football teams coached by Steve Spurrier was postponed.

___

