On Air: The Search for Accountability/Space Hour/Accelerating Government (Rotation)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

IndyCar Points Leaders

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 11

1. Will Power, 560.

2. Josef Newgarden, 544.

3. Scott Dixon, 521.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive...

READ MORE

Through Sept. 11

1. Will Power, 560.

2. Josef Newgarden, 544.

3. Scott Dixon, 521.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

4. Alex Palou, 510.

5. Scott McLaughlin, 510.

6. Marcus Ericsson, 506.

7. Pato O’Ward, 480.

8. Felix Rosenqvist, 393.

9. Alexander Rossi, 381.

10. Colton Herta, 381.

11. Graham Rahal, 345.

        Read more: Sports News

12. Rinus VeeKay, 331.

13. Romain Grosjean, 328.

14. Christian Lundgaard, 323.

15. Simon Pagenaud, 314.

16. David Malukas, 305.

17. Conor Daly, 267.

18. Helio Castroneves, 263.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. Takuma Sato, 258.

20. Callum Ilott, 219.

21. Jimmie Johnson, 214.

22. Jack Harvey, 209.

23. Devlin DeFrancesco, 206.

24. Kyle Kirkwood, 183.

25. Dalton Kellett, 133.

26. Tony Kanaan, 78.

27. Ed Carpenter, 75.

28. Santino Ferrucci, 71.

29. Tatiana Calderon, 58.

30. JR Hildebrand, 53.

31. Juan Pablo Montoya, 44.

32. Simona de Silvestro, 34.

33. Marco Andretti, 17.

34. Sage Karam, 14.

35. Stefan Wilson, 10.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|19 The GAO Green Book Compliance Academy...
9|19 Cybersecurity Tools and Techniques for...
9|19 2022 Future Force Capabilities...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories