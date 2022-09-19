IndyCar Schedule-Winners

Feb. 27 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Scott McLaughlin)
March 20 — XPEL 375 (Josef Newgarden)
April 10 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Josef Newgarden)
May 1 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Pato O’Ward)
Feb. 27 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Scott McLaughlin)
March 20 — XPEL 375 (Josef Newgarden)
April 10 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Josef Newgarden)
May 1 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Pato O’Ward)
May 14 — GMR Grand Prix (Colton Herta)
May 29 — 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Marcus Ericsson)
June 5 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Will Power)
June 12 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America (Josef Newgarden)
July 3 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Scott McLaughlin)
July 17 — Honda Indy Toronto (Scott Dixon)
July 23 — Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 (Josef Newgarden)
July 24 — Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 (Pato O’Ward)
July 30 — Gallagher Grand Prix (Alexander Rossi)
Aug. 7 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (Scott Dixon)
Aug. 20 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Josef Newgarden)
Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland (Scott McLaughlin)
Sept. 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (Alex Palou)
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.