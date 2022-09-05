Jets’ Wilson works out, still ‘possible’ to start vs. Ravens

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson worked out on the field Monday and it remains possible the New York Jets quarterback could return from a knee injury in time to start the season opener. Coach Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call that Wilson did some throwing while testing out his right knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which was... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson worked out on the field Monday and it remains possible the New York Jets quarterback could return from a knee injury in time to start the season opener.

Coach Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call that Wilson did some throwing while testing out his right knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which was repaired via arthroscopic surgery in Los Angeles on Aug. 16.

“He looked good, felt good,” Saleh said.

Saleh added the Jets will evaluate Wilson over the next two days and make a decision Wednesday on whether he or Joe Flacco will be under center Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens — leaving the door open for Wilson potentially returning less than a month after surgery.

“Yeah, it’s possible,” Saleh said.

Wilson was initially expected to miss two to four weeks, but the Jets insisted they wouldn’t rush the second-year quarterback back to the field.

“Everyone heals differently, and we’ll see what happens (Tuesday),” Saleh said.

The coach added that “it does nothing for us from game plan standpoint” to rush to name a starter for Week 1. He said Wilson, Flacco and Mike White are all capable of playing at a high level.

