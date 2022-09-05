On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jets’ Wilson works out, still ‘possible’ to start vs. Ravens

DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
September 5, 2022 1:15 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson worked out on the field Monday and it remains possible the New York Jets quarterback could return from a knee injury in time to start the season opener.

Coach Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call that Wilson did some throwing while testing out his right knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which was...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson worked out on the field Monday and it remains possible the New York Jets quarterback could return from a knee injury in time to start the season opener.

Coach Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call that Wilson did some throwing while testing out his right knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which was repaired via arthroscopic surgery in Los Angeles on Aug. 16.

“He looked good, felt good,” Saleh said.

Saleh added the Jets will evaluate Wilson over the next two days and make a decision Wednesday on whether he or Joe Flacco will be under center Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens — leaving the door open for Wilson potentially returning less than a month after surgery.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA and OMB, underscores the need for agencies to implement a broad digitization strategy. Download our exclusive ebook for expert advice on how to do that from EPA, GPO, the Library of Congress and NARA.

“Yeah, it’s possible,” Saleh said.

Wilson was initially expected to miss two to four weeks, but the Jets insisted they wouldn’t rush the second-year quarterback back to the field.

“Everyone heals differently, and we’ll see what happens (Tuesday),” Saleh said.

The coach added that “it does nothing for us from game plan standpoint” to rush to name a starter for Week 1. He said Wilson, Flacco and Mike White are all capable of playing at a high level.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|12 Georgia Digital Government Summit
9|12 Defense Tech Week 2022
9|12 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories