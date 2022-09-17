On Air: Federal News Network program
Johnson throws for 3 TDs, Montana eases by Indiana State

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 5:14 pm
1 min read
      

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Lucas Johnson threw for three touchdowns, running back Junior Bergen passed for another and Montana eased by Indiana State 49-14 on Saturday.

The Montana (3-0) defense got into the scoring column early in the first quarter when Kale Edwards picked up a fumble and ran untouched for a 20-yard touchdown. The defense also forced Indiana State into three straight three-and-out drives in the second half.

The Grizzlies went ahead for good on a trick play. Bergen made an acrobatic catch of a back pass from Johnson, and tossed it to a wide open Malik Flowers in the end zone. Flowers also broke Rob Schulte’s school record for career kick return yards.

Johnson connected with Ryan Simpson from 11-yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 42-7 lead.

Indiana State (1-2) quarterback Gavin Screws was sacked four times and threw for 115 yards. Justin Dinka rushed for 87 yards and scored on a 54-yard run in the first quarter. The Sycamores were held to 219 total yards.

___

