Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Judge, Pujols off Monday as they chase milestones

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 6:21 pm
< a min read
      

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:

AARON JUDGE

Season HR Total: 59

Monday’s Game: The Yankees were off Monday.

        Insight by...

READ MORE

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:

AARON JUDGE

Season HR Total: 59

Monday’s Game: The Yankees were off Monday.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Tuesday’s Matchup: The Yankees host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 65.5 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Babe Ruth for eighth on the single-season list. Ruth hit 60 in 1927.

ALBERT PUJOLS

Career HR Total: 698

Monday’s Game: The Cardinals were off Monday.

Tuesday’s Matchup: The Cardinals play at San Diego.

Current HR Pace: Pujols is on pace to hit 20.8 home runs this season, so he’s on pace for a career total of 699.8.

        Read more: Sports News

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit...
9|26 Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference...
9|26 SECtember 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories