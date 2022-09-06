On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Juventus, Inter fans investigated for alleged antisemitism

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 6:41 am
ROME (AP) — Alleged antisemitic chants by Juventus and Inter Milan fans are being investigated by Italian soccer authorities.

The chants, which allegedly included references to Jews, occurred on Saturday during Juventus’ 1-1 draw at Fiorentina and Inter’s 3-2 loss to AC Milan in the Milan derby.

“We have been Brothers of the World since 1908,” Inter tweeted late Monday. “It is a commitment we have always made. It is in our history, it is who we are. Brothers Universally United (hashtag)NoToDiscrimination.”

The federation also announced it’s investigating Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri for insulting the referee and the entire referees’ corps during a 2-1 home loss to Napoli.

Top Stories