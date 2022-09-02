Trending:
Kansas City 4, Detroit 4

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 10:38 pm
< a min read
      

Kansas City

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 3 Totals 27 4 7 4
Melendez dh-c 4 0 1 0 Greene cf 3 1 1 0
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Reyes rf 3 0 1 0
Perez c 2 0 0 0 Báez ss 3 1 1 2
Rivero pr-c 0 1 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0
O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 0 H.Castro ph-dh 1 0 1 1
Eaton pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Haase c 0 0 0 0
Pratto 1b 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0
Taylor cf 4 1 1 2 Carpenter lf 3 0 0 0
Massey 2b 3 1 1 0 Baddoo pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0
Isbel lf 3 0 2 1 W.Castro 2b 3 1 2 1
Coleman p 0 0 0 0 Kreidler 3b 1 1 0 0
Rooker ph 1 0 1 0
Lopez pr 0 0 0 0
Waters rf 4 0 0 0
Kansas City 020 002 000 4
Detroit 000 030 100 4

E_Greene (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 6. HR_Taylor (9), W.Castro (6), Báez (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lynch 4 2-3 5 3 3 3 4
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hernández L,0-4 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Cuas 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Coleman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Hutchison 5 2-3 6 4 3 1 5
Chafin W,1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Vest H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Soto S,24-26 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Hutchison (Perez), Garrett (Torkelson), Coleman (Carpenter). WP_Lynch.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:00. A_16,067 (41,083).

Top Stories