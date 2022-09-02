Kansas City 4, Detroit 4

Kansas City
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|27
|4
|7
|4
|
|Melendez dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Greene cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rivero pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Eaton pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Carpenter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baddoo pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Coleman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kreidler 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rooker ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Waters rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|020
|002
|000
|—
|4
|Detroit
|000
|030
|100
|—
|4
E_Greene (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 6. HR_Taylor (9), W.Castro (6), Báez (12).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández L,0-4
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cuas
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coleman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hutchison
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|3
|1
|5
|Chafin W,1-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vest H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto S,24-26
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Hutchison (Perez), Garrett (Torkelson), Coleman (Carpenter). WP_Lynch.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:00. A_16,067 (41,083).
