Sports News

Kansas City 4, Detroit 4

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 10:38 pm
1 min read
      

READ MORE
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 3 1 8
Melendez dh-c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236
1-Rivero pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .176
b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .217
2-Eaton pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Pratto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .197
Taylor cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .263
Massey 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .283
Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Isbel lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .216
Coleman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Rooker ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167
4-Lopez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Waters rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 7 4 4 6
Greene cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .257
Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Báez ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .224
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
a-H.Castro ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .281
Haase c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Carpenter lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
3-Baddoo pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195
W.Castro 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .247
Kreidler 3b 1 1 0 0 2 0 .000
Kansas City 020 002 000_4 8 0
Detroit 000 030 100_4 7 1

a-singled for Cabrera in the 7th. b-singled for Rivero in the 8th. c-singled for Coleman in the 9th.

1-ran for Perez in the 6th. 2-ran for O’Hearn in the 8th. 3-ran for Carpenter in the 8th. 4-ran for Rooker in the 9th.

E_Greene (2). LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 6. HR_Taylor (9), off Hutchison; W.Castro (6), off Lynch; Báez (12), off Lynch. RBIs_Isbel (21), Taylor 2 (40), W.Castro (26), Báez 2 (49), H.Castro (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Waters, Witt Jr., Isbel); Detroit 3 (Reyes, Barnhart 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Detroit 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Pratto, Cabrera.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto); Detroit 1 (Kreidler, Báez, Torkelson).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynch 4 2-3 5 3 3 3 4 84 4.75
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.30
Hernández, L, 0-4 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 22 8.18
Cuas 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.66
Coleman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.63
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hutchison 5 2-3 6 4 3 1 5 85 4.06
Chafin, W, 1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.76
Vest, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.66
Soto, S, 24-26 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 3.56

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-1, Chafin 1-0. HBP_Hutchison (Perez), Garrett (Torkelson), Coleman (Carpenter). WP_Lynch.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:00. A_16,067 (41,083).

Top Stories