Kansas City 4, Detroit 4

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
8
3
1
8
Melendez dh-c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.221
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|7
|4
|4
|6
|
|Greene cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.224
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|a-H.Castro ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Carpenter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|3-Baddoo pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Kreidler 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|020
|002
|000_4
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|030
|100_4
|7
|1
a-singled for Cabrera in the 7th. b-singled for Rivero in the 8th. c-singled for Coleman in the 9th.
1-ran for Perez in the 6th. 2-ran for O’Hearn in the 8th. 3-ran for Carpenter in the 8th. 4-ran for Rooker in the 9th.
E_Greene (2). LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 6. HR_Taylor (9), off Hutchison; W.Castro (6), off Lynch; Báez (12), off Lynch. RBIs_Isbel (21), Taylor 2 (40), W.Castro (26), Báez 2 (49), H.Castro (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Waters, Witt Jr., Isbel); Detroit 3 (Reyes, Barnhart 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Detroit 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Pratto, Cabrera.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto); Detroit 1 (Kreidler, Báez, Torkelson).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|84
|4.75
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.30
|Hernández, L, 0-4
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|8.18
|Cuas
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.66
|Coleman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.63
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|3
|1
|5
|85
|4.06
|Chafin, W, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.76
|Vest, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.66
|Soto, S, 24-26
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.56
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-1, Chafin 1-0. HBP_Hutchison (Perez), Garrett (Torkelson), Coleman (Carpenter). WP_Lynch.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:00. A_16,067 (41,083).
