Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 2 7 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .289 Miranda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Sánchez dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .210 Gordon lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .280 Celestino cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .244 Palacios 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .104 a-Cave ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Wallner rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .304 León c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .179 1-Contreras pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .135 C.Hamilton c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Arraez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 10 4 1 7 Melendez lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .223 Witt Jr. ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .252 Perez c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .254 Pasquantino 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Massey 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255 Olivares rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .304 Isbel rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Dozier dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Eaton 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .269

Minnesota 010 100 000_2 6 0 Kansas City 201 000 20x_5 10 2

a-grounded out for Palacios in the 9th. b-grounded out for C.Hamilton in the 9th.

1-ran for León in the 7th.

E_Pasquantino (1), Witt Jr. (19). LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (21), Wallner (2), Perez (20), Pasquantino (10). HR_Melendez (17), off Ober. RBIs_Wallner 2 (4), Melendez (57), Perez (73), Olivares (13), Witt Jr. (76). SB_Eaton (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (León 2, Sánchez 2); Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Dozier 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Palacios, Miranda, Melendez, Pasquantino. GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Pasquantino.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Palacios, Correa, Miranda); Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Pasquantino; Eaton, Massey, Pasquantino).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ober, L, 1-3 5 7 3 3 1 3 85 3.71 Sanchez 3 3 2 2 0 4 41 4.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch 4 4 2 1 1 3 78 5.06 Snider 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 6.47 Misiewicz, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 29 5.79 Coleman, H, 15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.56 Garrett, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.83 Barlow, S, 23-27 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 2.34

Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 1-0, Garrett 1-0. HBP_Coleman (Sánchez). WP_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:56. A_13,952 (37,903).

