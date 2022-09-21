Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Minnesota
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Sánchez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Palacios 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.104
|a-Cave ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Wallner rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.304
|León c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|1-Contreras pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|C.Hamilton c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Arraez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|1
|7
|
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Perez c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Eaton 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|000_2
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|201
|000
|20x_5
|10
|2
a-grounded out for Palacios in the 9th. b-grounded out for C.Hamilton in the 9th.
1-ran for León in the 7th.
E_Pasquantino (1), Witt Jr. (19). LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (21), Wallner (2), Perez (20), Pasquantino (10). HR_Melendez (17), off Ober. RBIs_Wallner 2 (4), Melendez (57), Perez (73), Olivares (13), Witt Jr. (76). SB_Eaton (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (León 2, Sánchez 2); Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Dozier 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Palacios, Miranda, Melendez, Pasquantino. GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Pasquantino.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Palacios, Correa, Miranda); Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Pasquantino; Eaton, Massey, Pasquantino).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, L, 1-3
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|85
|3.71
|Sanchez
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|41
|4.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|4
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|78
|5.06
|Snider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|6.47
|Misiewicz, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|5.79
|Coleman, H, 15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.56
|Garrett, H, 10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.83
|Barlow, S, 23-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.34
Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 1-0, Garrett 1-0. HBP_Coleman (Sánchez). WP_Sanchez.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:56. A_13,952 (37,903).
