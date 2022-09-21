Trending:
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 11:25 pm
1 min read
      

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
2
6
2
2
7

Urshela 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.273

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 2 7
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .289
Miranda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Sánchez dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .210
Gordon lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .280
Celestino cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .244
Palacios 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .104
a-Cave ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Wallner rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .304
León c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .179
1-Contreras pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .135
C.Hamilton c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Arraez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 10 4 1 7
Melendez lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .223
Witt Jr. ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .252
Perez c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .254
Pasquantino 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Massey 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255
Olivares rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .304
Isbel rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Dozier dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Eaton 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .269
Minnesota 010 100 000_2 6 0
Kansas City 201 000 20x_5 10 2

a-grounded out for Palacios in the 9th. b-grounded out for C.Hamilton in the 9th.

1-ran for León in the 7th.

E_Pasquantino (1), Witt Jr. (19). LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (21), Wallner (2), Perez (20), Pasquantino (10). HR_Melendez (17), off Ober. RBIs_Wallner 2 (4), Melendez (57), Perez (73), Olivares (13), Witt Jr. (76). SB_Eaton (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (León 2, Sánchez 2); Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Dozier 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Palacios, Miranda, Melendez, Pasquantino. GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Pasquantino.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Palacios, Correa, Miranda); Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Pasquantino; Eaton, Massey, Pasquantino).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober, L, 1-3 5 7 3 3 1 3 85 3.71
Sanchez 3 3 2 2 0 4 41 4.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynch 4 4 2 1 1 3 78 5.06
Snider 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 6.47
Misiewicz, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 29 5.79
Coleman, H, 15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.56
Garrett, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.83
Barlow, S, 23-27 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 2.34

Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 1-0, Garrett 1-0. HBP_Coleman (Sánchez). WP_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:56. A_13,952 (37,903).

