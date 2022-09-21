Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Minnesota
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Sánchez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palacios 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cave ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallner rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Eaton 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Contreras pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Hamilton c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arraez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Kansas City
|201
|000
|20x
|—
|5
E_Pasquantino (1), Witt Jr. (19). DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (21), Wallner (2), Perez (20), Pasquantino (10). HR_Melendez (17). SB_Eaton (10).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ober L,1-3
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Sanchez
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch
|4
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Snider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Misiewicz W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Coleman H,15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett H,10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow S,23-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Coleman (Sánchez). WP_Sanchez.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:56. A_13,952 (37,903).
