Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

Minnesota

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider a host of factors — security, user experience, culture and overall integration — to create a successful software development process. In this...

READ MORE

Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 33 5 10 4
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 Melendez lf 4 1 1 1
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 2 2 1
Miranda 1b 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 1 3 1
Sánchez dh 2 1 0 0 Pasquantino 1b 3 0 1 0
Gordon lf 4 1 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0
Celestino cf 4 0 1 0 Massey 2b 4 0 0 0
Palacios 2b 3 0 0 0 Olivares rf 4 0 1 1
Cave ph 1 0 0 0 Isbel rf 0 0 0 0
Wallner rf 4 0 2 2 Dozier dh 3 0 0 0
León c 3 0 1 0 Eaton 3b 3 1 2 0
Contreras pr 0 0 0 0
C.Hamilton c 0 0 0 0
Arraez ph 1 0 0 0
Minnesota 010 100 000 2
Kansas City 201 000 20x 5

E_Pasquantino (1), Witt Jr. (19). DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (21), Wallner (2), Perez (20), Pasquantino (10). HR_Melendez (17). SB_Eaton (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ober L,1-3 5 7 3 3 1 3
Sanchez 3 3 2 2 0 4
Kansas City
Lynch 4 4 2 1 1 3
Snider 1 1 0 0 1 0
Misiewicz W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Coleman H,15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow S,23-27 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Coleman (Sánchez). WP_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider a host of factors — security, user experience, culture and overall integration — to create a successful software development process. In this executive briefing, we find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

T_2:56. A_13,952 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories