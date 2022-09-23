Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
1
6
1
3
11
Crawford ss
2
0
1
0
1
1
.251
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|11
|
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|France 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.205
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.142
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|1
|5
|
|Melendez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Dozier rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Eaton 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Seattle
|010
|000
|000_1
|6
|2
|Kansas City
|002
|020
|10x_5
|10
|0
E_Kelenic (1), Toro (3). LOB_Seattle 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Toro (13), Santana (10), Kelenic (4), Dozier (25), Witt Jr. (30), Perez (21). HR_Raleigh (24), off Singer. RBIs_Raleigh (56), Eaton (9), Melendez (58), Witt Jr. (77), Pasquantino 2 (22). CS_Eaton (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Frazier, Winker); Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino, Perez, Eaton). RISP_Seattle 0 for 8; Kansas City 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Frazier, France, Toro, Massey, Witt Jr., Perez. GIDP_Haniger.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Massey, Pasquantino; Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 10-15
|5
|
|8
|4
|3
|0
|2
|79
|4.05
|Festa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.91
|Murfee
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|2.56
|Flexen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.69
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 10-4
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|110
|2.99
|Coleman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.52
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.30
HBP_Singer (Crawford).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:29. A_13,615 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.