Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:53 pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 3 11
Crawford ss 2 0 1 0 1 1 .251
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216
France 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Raleigh c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .205
Kelenic cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .142
Winker dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214
Toro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .181
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 10 5 1 5
Melendez c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .224
Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254
Perez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255
Pasquantino 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .273
Olivares lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Dozier rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .235
Massey 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Eaton 3b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .274
Seattle 010 000 000_1 6 2
Kansas City 002 020 10x_5 10 0

E_Kelenic (1), Toro (3). LOB_Seattle 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Toro (13), Santana (10), Kelenic (4), Dozier (25), Witt Jr. (30), Perez (21). HR_Raleigh (24), off Singer. RBIs_Raleigh (56), Eaton (9), Melendez (58), Witt Jr. (77), Pasquantino 2 (22). CS_Eaton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Frazier, Winker); Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino, Perez, Eaton). RISP_Seattle 0 for 8; Kansas City 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Frazier, France, Toro, Massey, Witt Jr., Perez. GIDP_Haniger.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Massey, Pasquantino; Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 10-15 5 8 4 3 0 2 79 4.05
Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.91
Murfee 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 2.56
Flexen 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.69
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer, W, 10-4 7 5 1 1 2 8 110 2.99
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.52
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.30

HBP_Singer (Crawford).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:29. A_13,615 (37,903).

