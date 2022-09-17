Kansas City 9, Boston 0

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
42
9
15
9
2
6
Melendez c
5
4
3
2
0
0
.222
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Perez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Pasquantino 1b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.261
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Olivares rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Massey 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Dozier lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Eaton 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|1
|6
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|K.Hernández cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Chang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Wong c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Kansas City
|002
|024
|010_9
|15
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
E_Witt Jr. (18). LOB_Kansas City 8, Boston 6. 2B_Pasquantino (8), Olivares (5), Melendez (17). RBIs_Melendez 2 (54), Perez (70), Witt Jr. 2 (74), Pasquantino 3 (19), Eaton (7). SB_Eaton (7), Melendez (2). CS_Verdugo (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Taylor 2, Dozier, Eaton); Boston 2 (Martinez 2). RISP_Kansas City 7 for 18; Boston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Witt Jr., Massey. GIDP_Casas.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Eaton, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 9-4
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|89
|3.07
|Keller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.12
|C.Hernández
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7.71
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.04
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 7-7
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|0
|4
|81
|4.70
|Brasier
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6.02
|German
|0
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|23
|Inf
|Bazardo
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|4.50
|Danish
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|4.08
German pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 1-0, Bazardo 3-3.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:39. A_34,925 (37,755).
