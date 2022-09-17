On Air: This Just In
Kansas City 9, Boston 0

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 7:03 pm
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
42
9
15
9
2
6

Melendez c
5
4
3
2
0
0
.222

Kansas City 002 024 010_9 15 1
Boston 000 000 000_0 6 0

E_Witt Jr. (18). LOB_Kansas City 8, Boston 6. 2B_Pasquantino (8), Olivares (5), Melendez (17). RBIs_Melendez 2 (54), Perez (70), Witt Jr. 2 (74), Pasquantino 3 (19), Eaton (7). SB_Eaton (7), Melendez (2). CS_Verdugo (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Taylor 2, Dozier, Eaton); Boston 2 (Martinez 2). RISP_Kansas City 7 for 18; Boston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Witt Jr., Massey. GIDP_Casas.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Eaton, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer, W, 9-4 6 5 0 0 1 5 89 3.07
Keller 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.12
C.Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 7.71
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 7.04
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, L, 7-7 4 2-3 8 4 4 0 4 81 4.70
Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 6.02
German 0 2 4 4 2 0 23 Inf
Bazardo 2 3 0 0 0 0 24 4.50
Danish 2 2 1 1 0 1 27 4.08

German pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 1-0, Bazardo 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:39. A_34,925 (37,755).

