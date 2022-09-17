On Air: This Just In
Kansas City 9, Boston 0

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 7:03 pm
Kansas City

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

Kansas City Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 9 15 9 Totals 32 0 6 0
Melendez c 5 4 3 2 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Witt Jr. ss 5 1 2 2 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
Perez dh 5 0 2 1 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0
Pasquantino 1b 5 0 3 3 Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0
Taylor cf 5 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 0 2 0
Olivares rf 4 1 2 0 Casas 1b 4 0 0 0
Massey 2b 5 1 1 0 K.Hernández cf 3 0 2 0
Dozier lf 4 1 0 0 Chang ss 2 0 0 0
Eaton 3b 4 1 2 1 Wong c 3 0 1 0
Kansas City 002 024 010 9
Boston 000 000 000 0

E_Witt Jr. (18). DP_Kansas City 1, Boston 0. LOB_Kansas City 8, Boston 6. 2B_Pasquantino (8), Olivares (5), Melendez (17). SB_Eaton (7), Melendez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer W,9-4 6 5 0 0 1 5
Keller 1 0 0 0 0 1
C.Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Hill L,7-7 4 2-3 8 4 4 0 4
Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
German 0 2 4 4 2 0
Bazardo 2 3 0 0 0 0
Danish 2 2 1 1 0 1

German pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:39. A_34,925 (37,755).

