Kansas City 9, Boston 0

Kansas City
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|9
|15
|9
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|Melendez c
|5
|4
|3
|2
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pasquantino 1b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Olivares rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Massey 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Hernández cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Dozier lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wong c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kansas City
|002
|024
|010
|—
|9
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Witt Jr. (18). DP_Kansas City 1, Boston 0. LOB_Kansas City 8, Boston 6. 2B_Pasquantino (8), Olivares (5), Melendez (17). SB_Eaton (7), Melendez (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer W,9-4
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Keller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Hernández
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill L,7-7
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Brasier
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|German
|0
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Bazardo
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danish
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
German pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:39. A_34,925 (37,755).
