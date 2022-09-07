Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit performance

Toronto Blue Jays (75-60, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-64, fourth in the AL East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Orioles +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles after Alejandro Kirk had four hits against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Baltimore has a 40-27 record in home games and a 72-64 record overall. The Orioles have gone 29-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has gone 37-31 on the road and 75-60 overall. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Orioles are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins is sixth on the Orioles with a .262 batting average, and has 30 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-35 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Kirk has a .298 batting average to rank sixth on the Blue Jays, and has 18 doubles and 13 home runs. Bo Bichette is 20-for-41 with five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

