L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 3 2 5 10 LeMahieu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Rizzo 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Judge rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .296 Stanton dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .221 Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .242 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264 a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Hicks cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .218 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 3 1 6 Fletcher ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .271 Trout cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .269 Rengifo 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Ward rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .262 Ford 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Duffy 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Adell lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Sierra lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189

New York 000 020 000_2 3 2 Los Angeles 000 003 00x_3 6 0

a-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th.

1-ran for LeMahieu in the 8th.

E_Donaldson (8), Kiner-Falefa (12). LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Donaldson (26), Torres (22). HR_Ohtani (30), off Cole. RBIs_Torres (51), Hicks (33), Ohtani 3 (82). SB_Judge (15). SF_Hicks.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Cabrera); Los Angeles 0. RISP_New York 1 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Trevino. GIDP_Donaldson, Adell, Ford.

DP_New York 2 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, LeMahieu); Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Rengifo, Ford).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 10-7 7 6 3 2 1 4 97 3.28 Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.29

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval, W, 5-9 7 3 2 2 2 7 82 3.02 Quijada, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.29 Herget, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 2.70

WP_Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:43. A_43,555 (45,517).

