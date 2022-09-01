Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 12:36 am
< a min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
28
2
3
2
5
10

LeMahieu 1b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.269

READ MORE
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 3 2 5 10
LeMahieu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269
1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Rizzo 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Judge rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .296
Stanton dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .221
Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .242
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264
a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Hicks cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .218
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 6 3 1 6
Fletcher ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .271
Trout cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .269
Rengifo 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Ward rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .262
Ford 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Duffy 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Adell lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Sierra lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189
New York 000 020 000_2 3 2
Los Angeles 000 003 00x_3 6 0

a-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th.

1-ran for LeMahieu in the 8th.

E_Donaldson (8), Kiner-Falefa (12). LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Donaldson (26), Torres (22). HR_Ohtani (30), off Cole. RBIs_Torres (51), Hicks (33), Ohtani 3 (82). SB_Judge (15). SF_Hicks.

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with CISA will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Cabrera); Los Angeles 0. RISP_New York 1 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Trevino. GIDP_Donaldson, Adell, Ford.

DP_New York 2 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, LeMahieu); Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Rengifo, Ford).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 10-7 7 6 3 2 1 4 97 3.28
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.29
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval, W, 5-9 7 3 2 2 2 7 82 3.02
Quijada, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.29
Herget, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 2.70

WP_Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:43. A_43,555 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 17th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
9|7 Zoom EBC Tour for Battelle
9|7 Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories