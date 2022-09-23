L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
8
4
3
7
Ohtani p-dh
4
0
1
1
0
0
.271
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|7
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Ward rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Moniak lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Soto ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|1
|6
|12
|
|Arraez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Miranda 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Gordon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.270
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|Contreras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.128
|a-Celestino ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Palacios ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.096
|Los Angeles
|011
|001
|100_4
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|000_2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Contreras in the 6th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Soto (1). HR_Ward 2 (21), off Varland. RBIs_Ward 2 (60), Trout (74), Ohtani (90), Cave (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Ward, Stassi); Minnesota 0. RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Minnesota 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Trout, Cave. LIDP_Rengifo. GIDP_Cave, Celestino.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Soto, Duffy, Rengifo, Soto; Rengifo, Soto, Ford); Minnesota 1 (Miranda).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 14-8
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|6
|7
|100
|2.47
|Loup, H, 18
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.72
|Herget, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.37
|Tepera, S, 4-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.88
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Varland, L, 0-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|88
|5.06
|Megill
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|3.92
|Thielbar
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.40
|Pagán
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.65
Inherited runners-scored_Loup 3-0, Thielbar 2-1. HBP_Ohtani (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:21. A_24,896 (38,544).
