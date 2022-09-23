On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 11:47 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 3 7
Ohtani p-dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .271
Rengifo 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Trout cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .273
Ward rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .274
Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Moniak lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Stassi c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .178
Soto ss 3 1 2 0 1 1 .278
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 1 6 12
Arraez dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .312
Miranda 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .263
Gordon 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .270
Cave lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .214
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .208
Wallner rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .286
Contreras cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .128
a-Celestino ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Palacios ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .096
Los Angeles 011 001 100_4 8 0
Minnesota 100 001 000_2 5 0

a-grounded out for Contreras in the 6th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Soto (1). HR_Ward 2 (21), off Varland. RBIs_Ward 2 (60), Trout (74), Ohtani (90), Cave (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Ward, Stassi); Minnesota 0. RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Minnesota 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Trout, Cave. LIDP_Rengifo. GIDP_Cave, Celestino.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Soto, Duffy, Rengifo, Soto; Rengifo, Soto, Ford); Minnesota 1 (Miranda).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ohtani, W, 14-8 5 3 2 2 6 7 100 2.47
Loup, H, 18 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.72
Herget, H, 6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.37
Tepera, S, 4-9 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.88
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Varland, L, 0-2 5 2-3 7 3 3 1 3 88 5.06
Megill 1 0 1 1 2 1 28 3.92
Thielbar 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.40
Pagán 2 0 0 0 0 3 23 4.65

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 3-0, Thielbar 2-1. HBP_Ohtani (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:21. A_24,896 (38,544).

Top Stories