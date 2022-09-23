L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Los Angeles Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 30 2 5 1 Ohtani p-dh 4 0 1 1 Arraez dh 5 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 5 0 0 0 Miranda 1b 3 1 0 0 Trout cf 3 0 1 1 Gordon 2b 3 1 1 0 Ward rf 4 2 2 2 Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 Cave lf 4 0 2 1 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Moniak lf 4 0 0 0 Wallner rf 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 1 0 0 Contreras cf 2 0 0 0 Soto ss 3 1 2 0 Celestino ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Palacios ss 4 0 0 0

Los Angeles 011 001 100 — 4 Minnesota 100 001 000 — 2

DP_Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Soto (1). HR_Ward 2 (21).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Ohtani W,14-8 5 3 2 2 6 7 Loup H,18 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Herget H,6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Tepera S,4-9 1 1 0 0 0 2

Minnesota Varland L,0-2 5 2-3 7 3 3 1 3 Megill 1 0 1 1 2 1 Thielbar 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Pagán 2 0 0 0 0 3

Ohtani pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Megill pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Ohtani (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:21. A_24,896 (38,544).

