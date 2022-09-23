L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Los Angeles
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|1
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arraez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gordon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moniak lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Contreras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Celestino ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Palacios ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|011
|001
|100
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
DP_Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Soto (1). HR_Ward 2 (21).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani W,14-8
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|6
|7
|Loup H,18
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herget H,6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tepera S,4-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Varland L,0-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Megill
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Thielbar
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Ohtani pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Megill pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Ohtani (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:21. A_24,896 (38,544).
