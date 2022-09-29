L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 32 4 7 4 Kemp lf 3 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 1 Machín 3b 3 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 Bride ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Ward rf 4 2 2 1 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Thaiss 1b 3 0 1 1 Brown cf 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 1 Capel rf 3 0 1 1 Moniak lf 3 0 0 0 Clement ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Adell ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 O’Hoppe c 3 0 1 0 Vogt 1b 2 0 0 0 Soto ss 3 0 0 0 Garcia ph-1b 2 0 1 0 Langeliers dh 4 0 1 0 Allen ss 2 0 0 0

Oakland 100 000 000 — 1 Los Angeles 000 300 01x — 4

E_Duffy (6). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Díaz (2). HR_Trout (38), Ward (22). SB_Brown (10), Kemp (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Martinez L,4-6 4 2-3 5 3 3 0 4 Selman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ruiz 0 1 0 0 2 0 Snead 1 0 0 0 0 3 Pruitt 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 Acevedo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Lorenzen W,8-6 5 3 1 0 3 8 Loup H,19 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barría H,5 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Quijada H,10 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Herget S,8-11 1 0 0 0 0 0

Ruiz pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Martinez.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:23. A_23,573 (45,517).

