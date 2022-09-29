L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Trending:
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 32 4 7 4
Kemp lf 3 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0
Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 1
Machín 3b 3 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0
Bride ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Ward rf 4 2 2 1
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Thaiss 1b 3 0 1 1
Brown cf 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 1
Capel rf 3 0 1 1 Moniak lf 3 0 0 0
Clement ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Adell ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 O’Hoppe c 3 0 1 0
Vogt 1b 2 0 0 0 Soto ss 3 0 0 0
Garcia ph-1b 2 0 1 0
Langeliers dh 4 0 1 0
Allen ss 2 0 0 0
Oakland 100 000 000 1
Los Angeles 000 300 01x 4

E_Duffy (6). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Díaz (2). HR_Trout (38), Ward (22). SB_Brown (10), Kemp (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Martinez L,4-6 4 2-3 5 3 3 0 4
Selman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 0 1 0 0 2 0
Snead 1 0 0 0 0 3
Pruitt 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3
Acevedo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Lorenzen W,8-6 5 3 1 0 3 8
Loup H,19 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barría H,5 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Quijada H,10 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Herget S,8-11 1 0 0 0 0 0

Ruiz pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Martinez.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:23. A_23,573 (45,517).

