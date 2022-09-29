L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Oakland
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bride ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thaiss 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brown cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moniak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Hoppe c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vogt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|01x
|—
|4
E_Duffy (6). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Díaz (2). HR_Trout (38), Ward (22). SB_Brown (10), Kemp (11).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martinez L,4-6
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Selman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Snead
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pruitt
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Acevedo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lorenzen W,8-6
|5
|
|3
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Loup H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barría H,5
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada H,10
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Herget S,8-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ruiz pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Martinez.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:23. A_23,573 (45,517).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.