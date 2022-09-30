Trending:
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 1:00 am
1 min read
      

READ MORE
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 3 1 2 10
Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .233
a-Bride ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .209
Machín 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .228
b-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Brown cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .230
Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333
c-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Capel rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .440
Garcia 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232
Langeliers dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Allen ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .212
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 13 4 2 9
Ohtani p-dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .275
Rengifo 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .273
Trout cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .275
Ward rf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .281
Duffy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Adell lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .219
Stassi c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .182
Soto ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .361
Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Oakland 000 000 002_2 3 0
Los Angeles 201 001 00x_4 13 0

a-walked for Kemp in the 9th. b-flied out for Machín in the 9th. c-lined out for Díaz in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (13), Trout (25). HR_Rengifo (16), off Irvin; Ward (23), off Irvin; Stassi (9), off Ruiz. RBIs_Brown (67), Rengifo (51), Ohtani (94), Ward (62), Stassi (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Vogt, Langeliers); Los Angeles 4 (Adell, Trout, Ohtani, Stassi). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Brown, Duffy 2. GIDP_Murphy, Duffy.

DP_Oakland 2 (Allen, Díaz, Garcia; Allen, Díaz, Garcia); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Duffy).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, L, 9-13 4 9 3 3 1 6 77 4.11
Wiles 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.66
Ruiz 2 3 1 1 1 2 35 6.38
Selman 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 3.63
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ohtani, W, 15-8 8 2 0 0 1 10 108 2.35
Loup 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 24 3.92
Tepera, S, 5-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.76

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-1. IBB_off Irvin (Trout). HBP_Loup (Murphy). WP_Irvin, Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:07. A_31,293 (45,517).

