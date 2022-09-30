L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
2
3
1
2
10
Kemp lf
2
0
0
0
1
1
.233
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|1
|2
|10
|
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|a-Bride ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|b-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Brown cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|c-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.440
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Allen ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|13
|4
|2
|9
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Rengifo 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.219
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Soto ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.361
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Oakland
|000
|000
|002_2
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|201
|001
|00x_4
|13
|0
a-walked for Kemp in the 9th. b-flied out for Machín in the 9th. c-lined out for Díaz in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (13), Trout (25). HR_Rengifo (16), off Irvin; Ward (23), off Irvin; Stassi (9), off Ruiz. RBIs_Brown (67), Rengifo (51), Ohtani (94), Ward (62), Stassi (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Vogt, Langeliers); Los Angeles 4 (Adell, Trout, Ohtani, Stassi). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Pinder, Brown, Duffy 2. GIDP_Murphy, Duffy.
DP_Oakland 2 (Allen, Díaz, Garcia; Allen, Díaz, Garcia); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Duffy).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 9-13
|4
|
|9
|3
|3
|1
|6
|77
|4.11
|Wiles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.66
|Ruiz
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|35
|6.38
|Selman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.63
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 15-8
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|108
|2.35
|Loup
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|3.92
|Tepera, S, 5-10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.76
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-1. IBB_off Irvin (Trout). HBP_Loup (Murphy). WP_Irvin, Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:07. A_31,293 (45,517).
