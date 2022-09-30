L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Oakland

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 3 1 2 10 Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .233 a-Bride ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .209 Machín 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .228 b-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Brown cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .230 Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333 c-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Capel rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .440 Garcia 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Langeliers dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Allen ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .212

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 13 4 2 9 Ohtani p-dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .275 Rengifo 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Trout cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .275 Ward rf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .281 Duffy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Adell lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .219 Stassi c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .182 Soto ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .361 Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259

Oakland 000 000 002_2 3 0 Los Angeles 201 001 00x_4 13 0

a-walked for Kemp in the 9th. b-flied out for Machín in the 9th. c-lined out for Díaz in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (13), Trout (25). HR_Rengifo (16), off Irvin; Ward (23), off Irvin; Stassi (9), off Ruiz. RBIs_Brown (67), Rengifo (51), Ohtani (94), Ward (62), Stassi (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Vogt, Langeliers); Los Angeles 4 (Adell, Trout, Ohtani, Stassi). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Brown, Duffy 2. GIDP_Murphy, Duffy.

DP_Oakland 2 (Allen, Díaz, Garcia; Allen, Díaz, Garcia); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Duffy).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, L, 9-13 4 9 3 3 1 6 77 4.11 Wiles 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.66 Ruiz 2 3 1 1 1 2 35 6.38 Selman 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 3.63

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ohtani, W, 15-8 8 2 0 0 1 10 108 2.35 Loup 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 24 3.92 Tepera, S, 5-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.76

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-1. IBB_off Irvin (Trout). HBP_Loup (Murphy). WP_Irvin, Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:07. A_31,293 (45,517).

