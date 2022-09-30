Trending:
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 1:00 am
Oakland

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 3 1 Totals 35 4 13 4
Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 Ohtani p-dh 4 0 2 1
Bride ph 0 1 0 0 Rengifo 3b 5 1 2 1
Machín 3b 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 3 1 1 0
Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 Ward rf 3 1 3 1
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Duffy 1b 4 0 1 0
Brown cf 4 0 0 1 Adell lf 4 0 0 0
Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 1 1 1
Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 Soto ss 4 0 2 0
Capel rf 3 0 1 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0
Garcia 1b 3 0 1 0
Langeliers dh 3 0 0 0
Allen ss 3 1 1 0
Oakland 000 000 002 2
Los Angeles 201 001 00x 4

DP_Oakland 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (13), Trout (25). HR_Rengifo (16), Ward (23), Stassi (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin L,9-13 4 9 3 3 1 6
Wiles 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ruiz 2 3 1 1 1 2
Selman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,15-8 8 2 0 0 1 10
Loup 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Tepera S,5-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Loup (Murphy). WP_Irvin, Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:07. A_31,293 (45,517).

Top Stories