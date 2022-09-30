L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Oakland
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|13
|4
|
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bride ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|201
|001
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Oakland 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (13), Trout (25). HR_Rengifo (16), Ward (23), Stassi (9).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,9-13
|4
|
|9
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Wiles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Selman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani W,15-8
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Loup
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Tepera S,5-10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Loup (Murphy). WP_Irvin, Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:07. A_31,293 (45,517).
