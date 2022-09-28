L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Oakland

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 9 3 2 6 Bride 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .211 a-Machín ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Garcia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Pinder rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .231 b-Kemp ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Brown lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .234 Díaz 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .391 c-Capel ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .474 Langeliers dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .220 Pache cf 2 0 1 1 1 1 .160 e-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .164 Allen ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .212

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 12 4 0 8 Rengifo 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .272 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275 Ohtani dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .273 Ward rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .274 Ford 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Duffy 3b 3 2 2 0 0 1 .255 Thaiss c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .224 d-Stefanic ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Stassi c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Adell lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .223 Soto ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .379

Oakland 030 000 000_3 9 0 Los Angeles 030 000 01x_4 12 1

a-singled for Bride in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. c-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Thaiss in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pache in the 9th.

E_Ward (5). LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford (4). 3B_Soto (1). RBIs_Pache (16), Allen 2 (16), Thaiss (6), Soto (5), Rengifo (50), Adell (23). SB_Ward (5). SF_Soto. S_Stefanic.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Garcia, Bride, Pache); Los Angeles 6 (Thaiss, Rengifo 2, Trout, Ward, Ford). RISP_Oakland 3 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Adell. GIDP_Capel.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Soto, Ford).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian 6 10 3 3 0 5 102 4.43 Cyr 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.70 Puk, L, 3-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 3.27 Pruitt 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.41

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 4 94 3.09 Wantz 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 23 3.28 Tepera, W, 5-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.79 Herget, S, 7-10 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.33

Inherited runners-scored_Puk 1-0, Pruitt 1-0. HBP_Puk (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:14. A_19,374 (45,517).

