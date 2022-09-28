L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
9
3
2
6
Bride 3b
2
0
0
0
1
0
.211
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|12
|4
|0
|8
|
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Duffy 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Thaiss c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|d-Stefanic ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Soto ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.379
|Oakland
|030
|000
|000_3
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|01x_4
|12
|1
a-singled for Bride in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. c-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Thaiss in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pache in the 9th.
E_Ward (5). LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford (4). 3B_Soto (1). RBIs_Pache (16), Allen 2 (16), Thaiss (6), Soto (5), Rengifo (50), Adell (23). SB_Ward (5). SF_Soto. S_Stefanic.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Garcia, Bride, Pache); Los Angeles 6 (Thaiss, Rengifo 2, Trout, Ward, Ford). RISP_Oakland 3 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Adell. GIDP_Capel.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Soto, Ford).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|6
|
|10
|3
|3
|0
|5
|102
|4.43
|Cyr
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.70
|Puk, L, 3-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.27
|Pruitt
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.41
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|94
|3.09
|Wantz
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.28
|Tepera, W, 5-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.79
|Herget, S, 7-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.33
Inherited runners-scored_Puk 1-0, Pruitt 1-0. HBP_Puk (Duffy).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:14. A_19,374 (45,517).
