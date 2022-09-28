L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Oakland
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|12
|4
|
|Bride 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Machín ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pinder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thaiss c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stefanic ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Capel ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Langeliers dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Soto ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|01x
|—
|4
E_Ward (5). DP_Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford (4). 3B_Soto (1). SB_Ward (5). SF_Soto (1). S_Stefanic (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian
|6
|
|10
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Cyr
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Puk L,3-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pruitt
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sandoval
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Wantz
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tepera W,5-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herget S,7-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Puk pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Puk (Duffy).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:14. A_19,374 (45,517).
