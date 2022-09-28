Trending:
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

September 28, 2022 1:10 am
Oakland

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 34 4 12 4
Bride 3b 2 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 5 0 1 1
Machín ph-3b 1 0 1 0 Trout cf 4 0 0 0
Garcia 1b 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 2 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Ward rf 4 0 2 0
Pinder rf 3 1 1 0 Ford 1b 4 1 1 0
Kemp ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 3 2 2 0
Brown lf 4 0 1 0 Thaiss c 3 1 1 1
Díaz 2b 3 1 1 0 Stefanic ph 0 0 0 0
Capel ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 0 0 0 0
Langeliers dh 4 1 2 0 Adell lf 4 0 1 1
Pache cf 2 0 1 1 Soto ss 3 0 2 1
Vogt ph 1 0 0 0
Allen ss 4 0 2 2
Oakland 030 000 000 3
Los Angeles 030 000 01x 4

E_Ward (5). DP_Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford (4). 3B_Soto (1). SB_Ward (5). SF_Soto (1). S_Stefanic (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian 6 10 3 3 0 5
Cyr 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Puk L,3-3 1 1 1 1 0 1
Pruitt 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Sandoval 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 4
Wantz 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Tepera W,5-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Herget S,7-10 1 0 0 0 0 0

Puk pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Puk (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:14. A_19,374 (45,517).

