Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 1:41 am
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 5 1 Totals 35 0 7 0
Betts rf 4 1 2 0 Kim ss 4 0 0 0
T.Turner ss 5 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 1 Machado 3b 3 0 2 0
Smith c 5 0 1 0 Drury dh 4 0 1 0
Muncy 3b 2 0 0 0 Myers 1b 4 0 1 0
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0
Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 0 1 0
Taylor dh 4 0 1 0 Nola c 3 0 2 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Bell ph 1 0 0 0
Azocar cf 2 0 0 0
Grisham ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000 1 1
San Diego 000 000 000 0 0

E_Profar (4). DP_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 8. 2B_Betts (36), Taylor (25). SB_Machado (9), Myers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urías 6 6 0 0 2 5
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 1
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vesia W,5-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kahnle S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Musgrove 5 4 0 0 4 8
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0
García 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martinez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hader 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wilson L,4-2 1 1 1 0 0 2

HBP_Musgrove (Muncy).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:44. A_32,523 (40,209).

