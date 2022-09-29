L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

Los Angeles
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|0
|7
|0
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Smith c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Drury dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nola c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Azocar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grisham ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
E_Profar (4). DP_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 8. 2B_Betts (36), Taylor (25). SB_Machado (9), Myers (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vesia W,5-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kahnle S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hader
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson L,4-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Musgrove (Muncy).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:44. A_32,523 (40,209).
