L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|12
|
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Garrett lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Carroll lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Rivera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-McCarthy ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Walker dh-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.155
|b-Rojas ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|14
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|W.Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.177
|c-Betts ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Arizona
|001
|000
|001_2
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|002_3
|6
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-hit by pitch for Rivera in the 9th. b-walked for Luplow in the 9th. c-singled for Gallo in the 9th.
E_Lux (8). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Garrett (6), Muncy (21), Bellinger (25). 3B_W.Smith (2). HR_Walker (36), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Garrett (8), Walker (87), Muncy 2 (67), Betts (80). SB_McCarthy (19), Rojas (20). CS_McCarthy (3). SF_Garrett.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Rivera, C.Kelly); Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 7.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|8
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|13
|98
|2.46
|Moronta, L, 0-0, H, 0
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|4.18
|Mantiply, BS, 2-7
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.78
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|89
|2.25
|Phillips
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.24
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.26
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.96
|Kimbrel, W, 6-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|4.14
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 3-2, Phillips 1-0. IBB_off Moronta (Freeman). HBP_Kimbrel (McCarthy).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:05. A_47,907 (56,000).
