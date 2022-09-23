Trending:
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 1:33 am
1 min read
      

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
2
4
2
2
12

Marte 2b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.242

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 2 12
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Garrett lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .300
Carroll lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Rivera 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
a-McCarthy ph-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Walker dh-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .155
b-Rojas ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcántara 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .241
Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Perdomo ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .189
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 1 14
T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301
Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .328
W.Smith c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .262
Muncy 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .205
J.Turner dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .177
c-Betts ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .272
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .286
Thompson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Bellinger cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .201
Arizona 001 000 001_2 4 0
Los Angeles 000 100 002_3 6 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-hit by pitch for Rivera in the 9th. b-walked for Luplow in the 9th. c-singled for Gallo in the 9th.

E_Lux (8). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Garrett (6), Muncy (21), Bellinger (25). 3B_W.Smith (2). HR_Walker (36), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Garrett (8), Walker (87), Muncy 2 (67), Betts (80). SB_McCarthy (19), Rojas (20). CS_McCarthy (3). SF_Garrett.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Rivera, C.Kelly); Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 7.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 8 2 1 1 0 13 98 2.46
Moronta, L, 0-0, H, 0 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 16 4.18
Mantiply, BS, 2-7 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 14 2.78
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 89 2.25
Phillips 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.24
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.26
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.96
Kimbrel, W, 6-6 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 4.14

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 3-2, Phillips 1-0. IBB_off Moronta (Freeman). HBP_Kimbrel (McCarthy).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:05. A_47,907 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories