L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 2 12 Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Garrett lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .300 Carroll lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Rivera 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 a-McCarthy ph-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Walker dh-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .155 b-Rojas ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alcántara 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .241 Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Perdomo ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .189

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 1 14 T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301 Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .328 W.Smith c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .262 Muncy 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .205 J.Turner dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .177 c-Betts ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .272 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Thompson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Bellinger cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .201

Arizona 001 000 001_2 4 0 Los Angeles 000 100 002_3 6 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-hit by pitch for Rivera in the 9th. b-walked for Luplow in the 9th. c-singled for Gallo in the 9th.

E_Lux (8). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Garrett (6), Muncy (21), Bellinger (25). 3B_W.Smith (2). HR_Walker (36), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Garrett (8), Walker (87), Muncy 2 (67), Betts (80). SB_McCarthy (19), Rojas (20). CS_McCarthy (3). SF_Garrett.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Rivera, C.Kelly); Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 7.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 8 2 1 1 0 13 98 2.46 Moronta, L, 0-0, H, 0 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 16 4.18 Mantiply, BS, 2-7 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 14 2.78

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 89 2.25 Phillips 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.24 Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.26 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.96 Kimbrel, W, 6-6 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 4.14

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 3-2, Phillips 1-0. IBB_off Moronta (Freeman). HBP_Kimbrel (McCarthy).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:05. A_47,907 (56,000).

