L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Arizona
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|5
|
|Garrett dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rojas ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Carroll ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alcántara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|010
|400
|00x
|—
|5
E_Varsho (6). DP_Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_C.Kelly (15), Bellinger (24), Muncy (20), Taylor (24). HR_Gallo (6), Taylor (10).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly L,12-7
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Frias
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw W,9-3
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kahnle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Kimbrel 2 (Rojas,Carroll).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:46. A_44,854 (56,000).
