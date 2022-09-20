Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 1:11 am
< a min read
      

Arizona

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and...

READ MORE

Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 1 Totals 30 5 9 5
Garrett dh 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0
McCarthy lf 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 1 2 0 W.Smith c 3 0 0 0
Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 3 1 1 0
Rojas ph 0 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 2 2 2
C.Kelly c 3 1 2 0 Lux 2b 4 1 3 0
Carroll ph 0 0 0 0 Taylor dh 3 1 1 3
Luplow rf 3 0 1 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0
Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0
Varsho cf 4 0 1 0
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 1
Arizona 000 010 001 2
Los Angeles 010 400 00x 5

E_Varsho (6). DP_Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_C.Kelly (15), Bellinger (24), Muncy (20), Taylor (24). HR_Gallo (6), Taylor (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly L,12-7 6 8 5 5 2 7
Frias 2 1 0 0 2 1
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,9-3 6 6 1 1 0 10
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Kimbrel 2 (Rojas,Carroll).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

T_2:46. A_44,854 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit...
9|26 Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference...
9|26 SECtember 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories