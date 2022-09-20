Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 1:11 am
1 min read
      

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
2
7
1
0
12

Garrett dh
4
0
0
0
0
3
.309

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 1 0 12
Garrett dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .309
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
McCarthy lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300
Walker 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .238
Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224
a-Rojas ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263
C.Kelly c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .217
b-Carroll ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Luplow rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .160
c-Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Varsho cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .188
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 9 5 4 8
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .329
W.Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .257
Muncy 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .202
Gallo lf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .187
Lux 2b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .294
Taylor dh 3 1 1 3 0 1 .226
Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Arizona 000 010 001_2 7 1
Los Angeles 010 400 00x_5 9 0

a-hit by pitch for Rivera in the 9th. b-hit by pitch for C.Kelly in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Luplow in the 9th.

E_Varsho (6). LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_C.Kelly (15), Bellinger (24), Muncy (20), Taylor (24). HR_Gallo (6), off M.Kelly; Taylor (10), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Perdomo (36), Gallo 2 (19), Taylor 3 (40). CS_Freeman (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Varsho 2, C.Kelly); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Los Angeles 4 for 6.

GIDP_Alcántara.

DP_Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker; C.Kelly, Marte, C.Kelly); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, T.Turner, Lux, T.Turner).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, L, 12-7 6 8 5 5 2 7 97 3.15
Frias 2 1 0 0 2 1 36 10.54
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 9-3 6 6 1 1 0 10 94 2.39
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.26
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.05
Kimbrel 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 4.05

HBP_Kimbrel 2 (Rojas,Carroll).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:46. A_44,854 (56,000).

