L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
2
7
1
0
12
Garrett dh
4
0
0
0
0
3
.309
|Arizona
|000
|010
|001_2
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|010
|400
|00x_5
|9
|0
a-hit by pitch for Rivera in the 9th. b-hit by pitch for C.Kelly in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Luplow in the 9th.
E_Varsho (6). LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_C.Kelly (15), Bellinger (24), Muncy (20), Taylor (24). HR_Gallo (6), off M.Kelly; Taylor (10), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Perdomo (36), Gallo 2 (19), Taylor 3 (40). CS_Freeman (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Varsho 2, C.Kelly); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Los Angeles 4 for 6.
GIDP_Alcántara.
DP_Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker; C.Kelly, Marte, C.Kelly); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, T.Turner, Lux, T.Turner).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 12-7
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|7
|97
|3.15
|Frias
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|36
|10.54
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 9-3
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|10
|94
|2.39
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.26
|Kahnle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.05
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.05
HBP_Kimbrel 2 (Rojas,Carroll).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:46. A_44,854 (56,000).
