L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
6
7
6
3
9
Betts 2b
5
1
1
3
0
0
.277
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.330
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|J.Turner dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|2
|5
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Garrett dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.410
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|b-Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Alcántara ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|303_6
|7
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-walked for Gallo in the 7th. b-struck out for Perdomo in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Muncy (18), Bellinger (23), Marte (38). 3B_T.Turner (4). HR_Betts (34), off Middleton. RBIs_Thompson (31), Bellinger 2 (57), Betts 3 (77). SF_Thompson.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (W.Smith, T.Turner); Arizona 2 (Garrett, Walker). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Arizona 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rivera. GIDP_Luplow, C.Kelly.
DP_Los Angeles 3 (T.Turner, Betts, Freeman; Betts, Freeman; Muncy, Betts, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 15-3
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|84
|2.62
|Phillips, H, 18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.33
|Bickford
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.61
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|81
|0.00
|K.Nelson, L, 2-1
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|14
|2.19
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.29
|C.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.61
|Middleton
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|17
|4.80
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 3-3. IBB_off R.Nelson (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, John Bacon; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:37. A_19,393 (48,686).
