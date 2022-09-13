L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0

Los Angeles

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 6 3 9 Betts 2b 5 1 1 3 0 0 .277 T.Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .330 W.Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Muncy 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .198 J.Turner dh 4 2 1 0 0 1 .276 Gallo lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .176 a-Taylor ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .221 Thompson rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .275 Bellinger cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .203

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 5 0 2 5 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Marte 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .245 McCarthy rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .304 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Garrett dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .410 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Perdomo ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .195 b-Varsho ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Alcántara ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246

Los Angeles 000 000 303_6 7 0 Arizona 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-walked for Gallo in the 7th. b-struck out for Perdomo in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Muncy (18), Bellinger (23), Marte (38). 3B_T.Turner (4). HR_Betts (34), off Middleton. RBIs_Thompson (31), Bellinger 2 (57), Betts 3 (77). SF_Thompson.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (W.Smith, T.Turner); Arizona 2 (Garrett, Walker). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Arizona 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rivera. GIDP_Luplow, C.Kelly.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (T.Turner, Betts, Freeman; Betts, Freeman; Muncy, Betts, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 15-3 7 5 0 0 2 2 84 2.62 Phillips, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.33 Bickford 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.61

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Nelson 6 2 0 0 2 6 81 0.00 K.Nelson, L, 2-1 0 1 3 3 1 0 14 2.19 Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.29 C.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.61 Middleton 1 3 3 3 0 1 17 4.80

Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 3-3. IBB_off R.Nelson (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, John Bacon; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:37. A_19,393 (48,686).

