L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 12:39 am
Los Angeles

Arizona

ab
r
h
bi

Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 29 0 5 0
Betts 2b 5 1 1 3 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0
T.Turner ss 5 0 1 0 Marte 2b 3 0 2 0
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 McCarthy rf 4 0 1 0
W.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0
Muncy 3b 4 1 1 0 Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Turner dh 4 2 1 0 Garrett dh 2 0 1 0
Gallo lf 2 0 0 0 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0
Taylor ph-lf 1 1 0 0 Thomas cf 3 0 0 0
Thompson rf 3 0 1 1 Perdomo ss 2 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 4 1 2 2 Varsho ph 1 0 0 0
Alcántara ss 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 000 303 6
Arizona 000 000 000 0

DP_Los Angeles 3, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Muncy (18), Bellinger (23), Marte (38). 3B_T.Turner (4). HR_Betts (34). SF_Thompson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Anderson W,15-3 7 5 0 0 2 2
Phillips H,18 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bickford 1 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
R.Nelson 6 2 0 0 2 6
K.Nelson L,2-1 0 1 3 3 1 0
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 1
C.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Middleton 1 3 3 3 0 1

K.Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, John Bacon; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:37. A_19,393 (48,686).

