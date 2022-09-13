L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0

Los Angeles
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|
|Betts 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Garrett dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcántara ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|303
|—
|6
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Los Angeles 3, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Muncy (18), Bellinger (23), Marte (38). 3B_T.Turner (4). HR_Betts (34). SF_Thompson (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W,15-3
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Phillips H,18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bickford
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Nelson
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|K.Nelson L,2-1
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Middleton
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
K.Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, John Bacon; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:37. A_19,393 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.