L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5

Arizona
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|
|Varsho rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Alberto ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hummel c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Thompson cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Alcántara ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lux dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Betts ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vargas lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Arizona
|011
|120
|000
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|05x
|—
|6
E_Rojas 2 (15), Freeman (5), Vargas (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 15. 2B_Carroll (5), Marte (40), Hummel (8). HR_Varsho (26), Walker (35), Barnes (8). SB_Carroll (1), Varsho (11). SF_Thompson (2). S_Barnes (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|3
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Widener
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C.Smith
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Ginkel L,1-1
|0
|
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mantiply BS,2-6
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grove
|5
|
|9
|5
|3
|1
|7
|Pepiot W,3-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Martin S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
C.Smith pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Ginkel pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Widener (Taylor). WP_Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Adam Beck; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:30. A_38,902 (56,000).
