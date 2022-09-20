Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 1:11 am
1 min read
      

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
5
10
4
2
13

Varsho rf
5
1
2
2
0
3
.245

READ MORE
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 13 6 5 9
T.Turner ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .304
Alberto ss 2 1 0 0 0 0 .228
Freeman 1b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .329
J.Turner 3b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .287
Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .183
a-W.Smith ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .258
Bellinger cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Thompson cf-rf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .271
Taylor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Lux dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291
b-Betts ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Vargas lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .172
Barnes c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .228
Arizona 011 120 000_5 10 2
Los Angeles 100 000 05x_6 13 2

a-singled for Gallo in the 8th. b-struck out for Lux in the 8th.

E_Rojas 2 (15), Freeman (5), Vargas (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 15. 2B_Carroll (5), Marte (40), Hummel (8). HR_Varsho (26), off Grove; Walker (35), off Grove; Barnes (8), off C.Smith. RBIs_Hummel (15), Varsho 2 (71), Walker (84), Thompson 2 (36), Barnes 2 (25), W.Smith (83), Vargas (3). SB_Carroll (1), Varsho (11). SF_Thompson. S_Barnes.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Alcántara, Hummel, Carroll, Walker 3, Rojas); Los Angeles 8 (Barnes 2, J.Turner, Taylor, Lux 3, Freeman). RISP_Arizona 2 for 16; Los Angeles 4 for 18.

Runners moved up_Thomas, McCarthy.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 3 5 1 1 2 3 79 4.03
Widener 2 2 0 0 0 3 34 4.38
C.Smith 2 3 2 2 1 1 45 4.36
Ginkel, L, 1-1 0 0 3 1 2 0 14 4.50
Mantiply, BS, 2-6 1 3 0 0 0 2 16 2.81
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Grove 5 9 5 3 1 7 92 4.66
Pepiot, W, 3-0 3 1 0 0 1 4 58 3.47
Martin, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 3-3. HBP_Widener (Taylor). WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Adam Beck; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:30. A_38,902 (56,000).

