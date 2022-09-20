L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
5
10
4
2
13
Varsho rf
5
1
2
2
0
3
.245
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|McCarthy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Hummel c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.175
|Alcántara ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|5
|9
|
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Alberto ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.329
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.183
|a-W.Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Bellinger cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Thompson cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Taylor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Lux dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|b-Betts ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Vargas lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.172
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Arizona
|011
|120
|000_5
|10
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|05x_6
|13
|2
a-singled for Gallo in the 8th. b-struck out for Lux in the 8th.
E_Rojas 2 (15), Freeman (5), Vargas (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 15. 2B_Carroll (5), Marte (40), Hummel (8). HR_Varsho (26), off Grove; Walker (35), off Grove; Barnes (8), off C.Smith. RBIs_Hummel (15), Varsho 2 (71), Walker (84), Thompson 2 (36), Barnes 2 (25), W.Smith (83), Vargas (3). SB_Carroll (1), Varsho (11). SF_Thompson. S_Barnes.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Alcántara, Hummel, Carroll, Walker 3, Rojas); Los Angeles 8 (Barnes 2, J.Turner, Taylor, Lux 3, Freeman). RISP_Arizona 2 for 16; Los Angeles 4 for 18.
Runners moved up_Thomas, McCarthy.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|3
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|79
|4.03
|Widener
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|4.38
|C.Smith
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|45
|4.36
|Ginkel, L, 1-1
|0
|
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|14
|4.50
|Mantiply, BS, 2-6
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.81
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grove
|5
|
|9
|5
|3
|1
|7
|92
|4.66
|Pepiot, W, 3-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|58
|3.47
|Martin, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 3-3. HBP_Widener (Taylor). WP_Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Adam Beck; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:30. A_38,902 (56,000).
