L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3

San Francisco

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

3

8

3

3

12 Brinson cf

2

0

0

0

0

1

.294 READ MORE

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 3 12 Brinson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .294 a-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242 Davis dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .265 b-Wade Jr. ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .199 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Estrada ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Yastrzemski rf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .209 Villar 1b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .218 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 González lf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .255

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 11 7 6 9 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .280 T.Turner ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .304 Freeman 1b 2 2 1 0 3 1 .324 Muncy dh 5 2 3 3 0 1 .197 J.Turner 3b 4 1 2 3 1 1 .280 Thompson cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .282 Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Vargas lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .158 Taylor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Barnes c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .222

San Francisco 000 020 100_3 8 0 Los Angeles 000 030 04x_7 11 0

a-walked for Brinson in the 7th. b-walked for Davis in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Thompson (13), T.Turner (35). HR_Villar (3), off Kershaw; Villar (4), off Bruihl; J.Turner (11), off Cobb; Muncy (19), off Littell. RBIs_Villar 3 (12), J.Turner 3 (73), T.Turner (91), Muncy 3 (57). S_Brinson.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Pederson, Flores 2); Los Angeles 4 (Betts 2, Thompson, T.Turner). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Betts. GIDP_Longoria.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Freeman).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 4 1-3 7 3 3 3 4 93 3.68 Marte 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 6.00 Young 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.45 Littell, L, 2-3 1 1-3 3 4 4 2 2 39 5.01 Ortiz 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw 6 5 2 2 0 8 86 2.62 Bruihl, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.98 Phillips, W, 6-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 22 1.35 Vesia 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.36

Inherited runners-scored_Young 1-0, Phillips 1-0. HBP_Cobb (Gallo). WP_Littell.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:13. A_39,237 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.