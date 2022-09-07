L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3

San Francisco
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|12
|
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|a-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|b-Wade Jr. ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Yastrzemski rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Villar 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.218
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|González lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|6
|9
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.324
|Muncy dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.197
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.280
|Thompson cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Vargas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Taylor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|San Francisco
|000
|020
|100_3
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|030
|04x_7
|11
|0
a-walked for Brinson in the 7th. b-walked for Davis in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Thompson (13), T.Turner (35). HR_Villar (3), off Kershaw; Villar (4), off Bruihl; J.Turner (11), off Cobb; Muncy (19), off Littell. RBIs_Villar 3 (12), J.Turner 3 (73), T.Turner (91), Muncy 3 (57). S_Brinson.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Pederson, Flores 2); Los Angeles 4 (Betts 2, Thompson, T.Turner). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Betts. GIDP_Longoria.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Freeman).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|93
|3.68
|Marte
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|6.00
|Young
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.45
|Littell, L, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|39
|5.01
|Ortiz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|86
|2.62
|Bruihl, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.98
|Phillips, W, 6-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|1.35
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.36
Inherited runners-scored_Young 1-0, Phillips 1-0. HBP_Cobb (Gallo). WP_Littell.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:13. A_39,237 (56,000).
