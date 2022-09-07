Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 1:10 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
3
8
3
3
12

Brinson cf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.294

READ MORE
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 3 12
Brinson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .294
a-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242
Davis dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .265
b-Wade Jr. ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .199
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Estrada ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Yastrzemski rf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .209
Villar 1b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .218
Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
González lf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .255
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 11 7 6 9
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .280
T.Turner ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .304
Freeman 1b 2 2 1 0 3 1 .324
Muncy dh 5 2 3 3 0 1 .197
J.Turner 3b 4 1 2 3 1 1 .280
Thompson cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .282
Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Vargas lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .158
Taylor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Barnes c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .222
San Francisco 000 020 100_3 8 0
Los Angeles 000 030 04x_7 11 0

a-walked for Brinson in the 7th. b-walked for Davis in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Thompson (13), T.Turner (35). HR_Villar (3), off Kershaw; Villar (4), off Bruihl; J.Turner (11), off Cobb; Muncy (19), off Littell. RBIs_Villar 3 (12), J.Turner 3 (73), T.Turner (91), Muncy 3 (57). S_Brinson.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Pederson, Flores 2); Los Angeles 4 (Betts 2, Thompson, T.Turner). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Betts. GIDP_Longoria.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Freeman).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb 4 1-3 7 3 3 3 4 93 3.68
Marte 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 6.00
Young 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.45
Littell, L, 2-3 1 1-3 3 4 4 2 2 39 5.01
Ortiz 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw 6 5 2 2 0 8 86 2.62
Bruihl, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.98
Phillips, W, 6-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 22 1.35
Vesia 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.36

Inherited runners-scored_Young 1-0, Phillips 1-0. HBP_Cobb (Gallo). WP_Littell.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:13. A_39,237 (56,000).

Top Stories