L.A. Rams 20, Arizona 12

The Associated Press
September 25, 2022 7:32 pm
L.A. Rams
10
3
7
0

20

Arizona
0
6
3
3

12

First Quarter

L.A. Rams 10 3 7 0 20
Arizona 0 6 3 3 12

First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 22, 9:45.

LAR_Kupp 20 run (Gay kick), 4:00.

Second Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 40, 13:23.

Ari_FG Prater 23, 1:51.

Ari_FG Prater 43, :02.

Third Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 49, 5:10.

LAR_Akers 14 run (Gay kick), 1:00.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 31, 1:07.

___

LAR Ari
First downs 15 23
Total Net Yards 341 365
Rushes-yards 20-102 21-70
Passing 239 295
Punt Returns 4-44 3-12
Kickoff Returns 1-31 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-25-0 37-58-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 2-19
Punts 3-45.0 4-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-35 6-50
Time of Possession 26:04 33:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 12-63, Kupp 1-20, Henderson 4-17, Stafford 3-2. Arizona, Conner 13-39, Benjamin 5-16, Murray 2-8, D.Williams 1-7.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 18-25-0-249. Arizona, Murray 37-58-0-314.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Skowronek 4-66, Higbee 4-61, Kupp 4-44, Powell 3-27, Al.Robinson 2-23, Blanton 1-28. Arizona, M.Brown 14-140, Dortch 9-80, Ertz 6-45, Conner 3-18, Baccellia 2-13, Benjamin 2-7, Isabella 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

