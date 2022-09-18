L.A. Rams 31, Atlanta 27

Atlanta
0
3
7
17
—
27
L.A. Rams
7
14
7
3
—
31
First Quarter
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|7
|17
|—
|27
|L.A. Rams
|7
|14
|7
|3
|—
|31
First Quarter
LAR_Al.Robinson 1 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:44.
Second Quarter
LAR_Henderson 8 run (Gay kick), 9:30.
Atl_FG Koo 26, 2:44.
LAR_Kupp 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :14.
Third Quarter
LAR_Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 9:22.
Atl_London 4 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 3:20.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 20, 12:13.
Atl_Zaccheaus 11 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:14.
Atl_L.Carter 26 blocked punt return (London pass from Mariota), 4:57.
Atl_safety, :06.
A_71,802.
___
|
|Atl
|LAR
|First downs
|17
|24
|Total Net Yards
|261
|337
|Rushes-yards
|27-90
|26-65
|Passing
|171
|272
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1–1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-21
|2-76
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-2
|27-36-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-25
|1-0
|Punts
|1-44.0
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-29
|3-61
|Time of Possession
|29:36
|30:24
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Patterson 10-41, Allgeier 10-30, Mariota 6-16, Huntley 1-3. L.A. Rams, Henderson 10-47, Akers 15-44, Powell 1-(minus 26).
PASSING_Atlanta, Mariota 17-26-2-196. L.A. Rams, Stafford 27-36-2-272.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, London 8-86, Hodge 2-57, Zaccheaus 2-21, Pitts 2-19, A.Williams 1-6, Hesse 1-5, Edwards 1-2. L.A. Rams, Kupp 11-108, Higbee 7-71, Al.Robinson 4-53, Akers 2-18, Skowronek 2-16, Powell 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 44.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.