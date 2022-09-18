Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Rams 31, Atlanta 27

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 7:09 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta
0
3
7
17

27

L.A. Rams
7
14
7
3

31

First Quarter

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid...

READ MORE

Atlanta 0 3 7 17 27
L.A. Rams 7 14 7 3 31

First Quarter

LAR_Al.Robinson 1 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:44.

Second Quarter

LAR_Henderson 8 run (Gay kick), 9:30.

Atl_FG Koo 26, 2:44.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

LAR_Kupp 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :14.

Third Quarter

LAR_Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 9:22.

Atl_London 4 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 3:20.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 20, 12:13.

Atl_Zaccheaus 11 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:14.

Atl_L.Carter 26 blocked punt return (London pass from Mariota), 4:57.

Atl_safety, :06.

A_71,802.

___

        Read more: Sports News

Atl LAR
First downs 17 24
Total Net Yards 261 337
Rushes-yards 27-90 26-65
Passing 171 272
Punt Returns 0-0 1–1
Kickoff Returns 1-27 1-15
Interceptions Ret. 2-21 2-76
Comp-Att-Int 17-26-2 27-36-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-25 1-0
Punts 1-44.0 0-0.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-29 3-61
Time of Possession 29:36 30:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Patterson 10-41, Allgeier 10-30, Mariota 6-16, Huntley 1-3. L.A. Rams, Henderson 10-47, Akers 15-44, Powell 1-(minus 26).

PASSING_Atlanta, Mariota 17-26-2-196. L.A. Rams, Stafford 27-36-2-272.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, London 8-86, Hodge 2-57, Zaccheaus 2-21, Pitts 2-19, A.Williams 1-6, Hesse 1-5, Edwards 1-2. L.A. Rams, Kupp 11-108, Higbee 7-71, Al.Robinson 4-53, Akers 2-18, Skowronek 2-16, Powell 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 44.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News