LA Galaxy take draw streak into matchup against the Vancouver Whitecaps

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 2:04 am
1 min read
      

LA Galaxy (11-11-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-14-7, 11th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +142, Vancouver +166, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Whitecaps are 8-10-4 in Western Conference play. The Whitecaps are 8-4 in games decided by one goal.

The Galaxy are 6-10-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are second in the Western Conference drawing 171 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Galaxy won the last game 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini has eight goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Lucas Cavallini (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured).

Galaxy: Jonathan Perez (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

