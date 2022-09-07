Las Vegas 97, Seattle 92

LAS VEGAS (97)
Wilson 8-15 7-8 23, Young 5-6 5-5 18, Stokes 2-4 0-0 4, Gray 13-22 1-2 31, Plum 6-11 2-4 15, Hamby 0-0 0-0 0, R.Williams 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 36-64 15-19 97.
SEATTLE (92)
G.Williams 3-6 2-3 8, Stewart 14-22 8-10 42, Charles 1-7 0-2 2, Bird 3-8 0-0 8, Loyd 9-21 8-9 29, Talbot 1-4 1-2 3, Magbegor 0-2 0-0 0, January 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-70...
|Las Vegas
|19
|25
|22
|31
|—
|97
|Seattle
|23
|24
|12
|33
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 10-22 (Gray 4-8, Young 3-3, R.Williams 2-4, Plum 1-5, Stokes 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Seattle 11-25 (Stewart 6-8, Loyd 3-6, Bird 2-6, Charles 0-1, G.Williams 0-2, Talbot 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 34 (Wilson 13), Seattle 34 (Charles 9). Assists_Las Vegas 19 (Gray 10), Seattle 18 (Bird 8). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 20, Seattle 16. A_11,328 (15,354)
