Lewandowski scores 2 more as Barcelona beats Elche 3-0

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski shook off his disappointing return to Bayern Munich by scoring twice to lead Barcelona to a 4-0 victory at home over 10-man Elche in the Spanish league on Saturday.

They were Lewandowski’s seventh and eighth goals in a five-round scoring streak and took his overall tally to 11 in eight games since he transferred to Barcelona from Bayern this summer.

The easy win came after Xavi Hernández’s side suffered its only loss of the season at Bayern by 2-0 in the Champions League this week. Lewandowski missed some clear chances against the team he helped lead for eight seasons before coming to Camp Nou.

Barcelona moved to the top of the league standings at one point above Real Madrid before the defending champion plays a derby at Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Elche was left with a hole in its backline in the 15th minute when defender Gonzalo Verdu pulled Lewandowski down when the striker was in position to latch onto a pass that would have left him all alone in the area. The referee didn’t hesitate in sending off Verdu with a direct red since he was the last defender.

Verdu, who was making his season debut after recovering from injury, recognized that his sending off hurt his team’s already tough task of facing Barcelona at their stadium.

“I hadn’t played in a long time due to injury, and to come here and start … I was very excited, but in the 15th everything went wrong. I stumbled with the striker, the ball was free in a space where he could reach it,” Verdu said. “I assume the responsibility for the result and for my team having to make a tremendous effort.”

Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 33rd when he tapped in a cross from 18-year-old left back Alejandro Balde.

Memphis Depay doubled the lead in the 41st when he received a pass from Balde, spun around his marker and fired over goalkeeper Édgar Badía.

Lewandowski made it a double three minutes after halftime when he finished off a dangerous cross by Ousmane Dembélé that Elche’s defense couldn’t clear.

Balde, who has assisted on three goals this season, has clearly won the starting job over veteran Jordi Alba, who appears to be third in the pecking order at left back, also behind new arrival Marcos Alonso. Balde has started five straight league games, while Alonso played well at Bayern.

“Balde helps us attack in superior numbers both on the flank and coming into the middle,” Xavi said. “I am constantly surprised by what an 18-year-old can do at this level. He is in great shape and gives us a lot.”

Elche, which was left in last place and as the only team yet to win in the league, also lost coach Francisco Rodríguez just before halftime when he was issued a red card apparently for inappropriate language.

