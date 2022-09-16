On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lorient level on points with French league leader PSG

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 5:02 pm
PARIS (AP) — Dango Ouattara scored again as Lorient extended its best start in the French league by beating promoted Auxerre 3-1 and moving level on points with leader Paris Saint-Germain on Friday.

After escaping relegation with one game to spare last season, Lorient has turned around its fortunes under new coach Regis Le Bris. The club’s attacking approach has been rewarded with six wins from its eight opening matches.

PSG has one match in...

Ouattara has delivered four assists and scored four goals. He put his team in the driving seat in the 15th minute then Terem Moffi and Enzo Le Fée gave the visitors a comfortable 3-0 halftime lead.

Gauthier Hein pulled one back after the interval for Auxerre, which is 12 points off the pace.

Top Stories