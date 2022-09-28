Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Los Angeles has a 35-41 record in home games and a 68-86 record overall. The Angels have gone 23-64 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Oakland has a 30-46 record on the road and a 56-98 record overall. The Athletics have a 39-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The Angels hold a 10-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 29 doubles, six triples and 34 home runs while hitting .273 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 12-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown is second on the Athletics with 53 extra base hits (26 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs). Conner Capel is 9-for-19 with a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 4-6, .235 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

