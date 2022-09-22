On Air: America in the Morning
Sports News

Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 3:57 am
2 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Los Angeles is 51-20 in home games and 103-46 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the NL.

Arizona has a 31-41 record in road games and a 70-80 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 52-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are ahead 13-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 35 doubles, three triples, 35 home runs and 79 RBI while hitting .270 for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 12-for-32 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 22 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .183 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

      
