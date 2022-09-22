Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Los Angeles is 51-20 in home games and 103-46 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the NL.

Arizona has a 31-41 record in road games and a 70-80 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 52-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are ahead 13-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 35 doubles, three triples, 35 home runs and 79 RBI while hitting .270 for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 12-for-32 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 22 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .183 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

