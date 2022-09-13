Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 10:19 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles FC
0
1

1

Minnesota
1
0

1

First Half_1, Minnesota, Kallman, 2 (Reynoso), 45th minute.

Second Half_2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 9 (Acosta), 64th.

        Insight by...

READ MORE

Los Angeles FC 0 1 1
Minnesota 1 0 1

First Half_1, Minnesota, Kallman, 2 (Reynoso), 45th minute.

Second Half_2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 9 (Acosta), 64th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Eric Dick, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Arango, Los Angeles FC, 36th; Danladi, Minnesota, 52nd; Reynoso, Minnesota, 88th.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Kevin Lock, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo, Eddie Segura (Giorgio Chiellini, 87th); Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango (Jose Cifuentes, 47th), Gareth Bale (Kwadwo Opoku, 67th), Latif Blessing, Denis Bouanga (Cristian Tello, 67th), Carlos Vela.

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod (Abu Danladi, 49th, Joseph Rosales, 67th), Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla, Mender Garcia (Jonathan Gonzalez, 75th).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories