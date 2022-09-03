Los Angeles FC seeks to break losing streak in matchup with Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (11-8-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (18-7-3, first in the Western Conference) Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -238, Real Salt Lake +568, Draw +375; over/under is 3.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC will try to stop a three-game losing streak when it hosts Real Salt Lake.

LAFC is 11-7-2 in Western Conference play. LAFC is 8-0-1 when it records a pair of goals.

RSL is 9-6-7 against Western Conference teams. RSL ranks seventh in the league giving up just 36 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has scored 14 goals and added four assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Sergio Cordova has scored eight goals and added one assist for RSL. Andrew Brody has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 7-3-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

RSL: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Ilie Sanchez (injured), Giorgio Chiellini (injured).

RSL: Danny Musovski (injured), Bobby Wood (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

