On Air: The Search for Accountability/Space Hour/Accelerating Government (Rotation)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Los Angeles FC’s Vela nets 2 goals in 3-1 win over Houston

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 2:04 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored two goals to help lead Los Angeles FC to a 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.

Both of Vela’s goals for LAFC (20-8-4) came in the first half, the first in the eighth minute, and the second in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

LAFC also got one goal from Ryan Hollingshead.

The Dynamo’s (9-17-6) goal was scored by Corey Baird.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored two goals to help lead Los Angeles FC to a 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.

Both of Vela’s goals for LAFC (20-8-4) came in the first half, the first in the eighth minute, and the second in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

LAFC also got one goal from Ryan Hollingshead.

The Dynamo’s (9-17-6) goal was scored by Corey Baird.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

LAFC outshot the Dynamo 19-9, with seven shots on goal to two for the Dynamo.

Maxime Crepeau saved one of the two shots he faced for LAFC. Steve Clark saved four of the seven shots he faced for the Dynamo.

These teams take to the pitch again Sunday, with LAFC visiting the Portland Timbers while the Dynamo visit Nashville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit...
9|26 Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference...
9|26 SECtember 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories